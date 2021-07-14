“Is this my homecoming?” Joe Biden asked a throng of journalists in passing as he made his way to a luncheon just off the Senate floor.

The president made his first work trip back to the chamber where he spent 36 years of his life Wednesday to unite his party around a plan to authorize $3.5 trillion in all sorts of new spending on health care, education, clean energy and affordable housing through a filibuster-proof budget reconciliation package — while simultaneously passing a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

If Biden and congressional Democrats pull this off, they’ll approve $4.1 trillion in new spending, more than double the size of the tax cuts that Donald Trump and congressional Republicans managed to ram through in 2017.

To do it, Biden will need every single one of the 50 Senate Democrats to go along with the framework crafted by Majority Leader Charles Schumer and the Budget Committee — hence, the midweek visit for lunch.

As is so often the case with presidents, Biden was late.