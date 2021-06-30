Interns ‘literally couch surf’ in DC. But more pay could be on the way

A Washington internship can open doors for career paths in Congress, the federal government and the government-industrial complex of think tanks, law firms and lobbying shops, if you can afford it.

That “if” — a massive one for kids whose parents can’t cover the cost of a few months of D.C.’s sky-high rents and overpriced eateries — may get a bit smaller next year, as the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday advanced a pair of spending bills bumping allocations for paying interns.

The committee advanced the Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill by a 33-24 vote and the Legislative Branch bill 33-25.

The Leg Branch legislation included $15.4 million for paying interns in House member offices, a $4.4 million increase over the previous fiscal year that will bump the intern allowance from $25,000 per office to $35,000. Congress began paying its interns directly in 2019 in the hopes of diversifying a predominantly white and wealthy internship composition. But a recent study from Pay Our Interns found limited impact so far, arguing that the pay levels were still too low for interns to live off of without financial support.

The legislation would also create a new pool for paying interns working for House committees, providing $1.9 million to be shared evenly between majority and minority committee offices, plus $346,000 specifically designated for the Appropriations Committee’s interns. It also would bump the pay for House leadership interns from $365,000 in fiscal year 2021 to $438,000 next year.