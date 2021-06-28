Congress can still do more to help struggling bars and restaurants

Our nation’s capital is emerging from a long winter. Thankfully, more and more Washingtonians are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, and I am thrilled we can now open up our neighborhood bars and restaurants fully without capacity limitations.

The last decade has seen a renaissance in our city’s nightlife. Our bars and restaurants, including American Ice Company, El Rey, The Gibson, The Brixton, Echo Park, Marvin and Players Club, offered places to unwind with co-workers after work, celebrate special occasions with friends, or introduce out-of-town guests to a bit of authentic Washington, D.C., that they would not find in a travel guide.

Having to close down last year at the onset of the pandemic was incredibly painful. For us, the springtime is when we begin to build up our inventory of food and beer to get ready for the beginning of nice weather, meaning more crowds at our bars.

Spring is when we celebrate March Madness, the start of the NHL playoffs and St. Patrick’s Day, and get ready for the influx of tourists to the city for cherry blossoms. To prepare, we purchase food, beverages and beer in advance so that we’re ready when our customers want to relax a bit from their work and have some fun.

Having to shut down these bars in March left us with a massive inventory but no customers. We did the best we could to make sure this food and beverage did not go to waste. We donated as much food as we could. We understood that our employees were suddenly facing a tremendous amount of uncertainty, so we also used our food inventory to cook for them. As opposed to wine or liquor, beer has an expiration date, and I want to thank Capital Eagle Distributors for working with us to return and reposition much of the beer we had on hand.