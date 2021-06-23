What to take (and leave) from recent Senate race polling

ANALYSIS — Joe Biden’s closer-than-expected presidential victory in 2020 might have been the last straw for people looking for a reason to ignore polling in future elections. But don’t put me in that camp. While polling has its flaws, I’d rather look at imperfect quantitative data than try to forecast elections based on a collection of anecdotes.

Of course, it’s wise not to jump to conclusions or projections based on any single poll, but a few recent surveys in key Senate races offer some guidance and context for key contests that will decide control of the chamber next fall.

And considering Republicans need a net gain of just one seat to retake the Senate, literally every seat matters in the 2022 fight for the majority.

Iowa

One of the big lessons from the 2020 election was to never doubt J. Ann Selzer’s numbers. Her preelection Iowa poll for The Des Moines Register shook up the race when it showed President Donald Trump leading Biden by 7 points, when the Hawkeye State contest had been regarded as an even race. Trump ended up winning Iowa by 8 points.

That accuracy isn’t great news for Charles E. Grassley, who is up for reelection next year. According to a new Selzer poll, conducted June 13-16, just 27 percent of likely voters said they would vote to reelect the longtime Republican senator while 64 percent said it was “time for someone else to hold office.”