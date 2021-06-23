Pentagon leaders push back on GOP ‘critical race theory’ accusations

The politics of race spilled over into a hearing on the Defense Department’s fiscal 2022 budget request Wednesday, with top Pentagon leaders pushing back against accusations that critical race theory was undermining cohesiveness in the military.

For most of the House Armed Services Committee hearing, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fielded questions about funding levels for specific programs and whether the administration’s $715 billion topline request for defense was enough to keep pace with China.

Then Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., pointedly asked Austin, the first Black secretary of Defense, about the one-day discussion of extremism in the ranks that Austin ordered. Austin’s directive followed the Jan. 6 insurrection, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Active-duty personnel and military veterans are among those facing criminal charges stemming from the riot.

Gaetz told Austin that anecdotally, members of the military were telling the congressman that the stand-down had done more harm than good in terms of racial cohesion in the military.

Gaetz then pivoted, asking how the Defense Department should think about critical race theory.