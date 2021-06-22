Dear Mike Pompeo: Thanks for your email

OPINION | I received the email from former Rep./former CIA Director/former Secretary of State/presidential wannabe Mike Pompeo last Thursday, about an hour and a half after his earlier email alerting me to the crisis on the border and the complicity of “the radical Left and liberal media,” who were ignoring the threat.

Both emails were from CAVPAC, which apparently stands for “Champion American Values,” Mike’s new committee.

In the most recent email, Mike wrote that he wants me “to be one of the first to know about our new organization,” which, he noted, “is focused on pushing back against the radical Left and doing everything in our power to Champion American Values.”

I was, of course, flattered. “One of the first?” Wow. I never expected special treatment. In fact, I wasn’t sure when I read his email that Mike remembered me. After all, I last spent an hour or so with him back on Oct. 19, 2009, when he was running for the House in Kansas’s 4th District.

My notes from that meeting show he had kind words to say about both then-Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele AND then-Arizona Rep. Jeff Flake, both of whom have since been strongly critical of former President Donald Trump and the GOP leadership in Congress. Smart to skip over that in announcing your new group, Mike.