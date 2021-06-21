Supreme Court cracks NCAA defense of athlete compensation rules

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that college athletes can get more education-related benefits, such as computers or paid internships, knocking out a narrow slice of the NCAA's broader “amateurism” rules that fuel ongoing debates in Congress, state legislatures and sports bars.

The justices upheld a lower court ruling that found the restriction on education-related benefits violated federal antitrust laws. And they highlighted that no one in the case questions that the NCAA has a monopoly on college sports and that its restrictions decrease compensation for athletes.

The NCAA brought the challenge and had argued that it needs the freedom to restrict such compensation to distinguish its college sports product from professional sports, and that opening the door to have courts review those rules could threaten to blur amateurs from pros.

But Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, in an opinion for the court that kept a narrow focus on how the lower court applied the law, turned aside those concerns. He wrote that in essence the NCAA “seeks immunity from the normal operation of the antitrust laws.”

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, in a more freewheeling solo concurrence, suggested more challenges to the NCAA’s remaining compensation rules could be successful. He wrote that “the NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.”