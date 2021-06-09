Dan Crenshaw had to take a break from making skydiving videos as he continues to recover from surgery on what he’s called his “half a good eye.”

“If you go above a thousand feet, your eye explodes,” the Texas Republican said.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, is easily identifiable by his eye patch. It’s a constant reminder of the roadside bomb blast in 2012 that destroyed his right eye during a deployment in Afghanistan.

Two months ago, he noticed dark, blurry spots in his vision and rushed in for emergency surgery.

The congressman expects to be back in Washington when the House reconvenes next week. But for the past two months, he’s been grounded in Texas. Even if he had tried to drive instead of fly, the elevation issues would have made it almost impossible, he said.