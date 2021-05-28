The baboons are ready to disrupt Congress

“Is it any coincidence that a group of baboons is called a congress?”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, recently posed this question alongside fellow baboon Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as the two lamented the state of legislating. But Murkowski’s question was also a rallying cry for the baboons to bring new order to Congress.

A group of baboons isn’t really called a “congress” but a “troop.” Yet baboon hierarchy is instructive. Each baboon troop is led by an alpha, who holds rank-and-filers in line through a patronage system — promising protection (from predators), nourishment (food), and growth (mating) in return for his leadership post.

In Congress, there are four troops: House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats. The D.C. alpha males (and females) promise protection (from election challengers), nourishment (campaign dollars), and growth (more party members). Despite no party leader having an approval rating above 38 percent, political power remains concentrated, in an era in which local brands are often secondary to the “D” or “R” after a lawmaker’s name.

This power seeps into the legislating process. Since Joe Biden first entered Congress in 1973, committee hearings have declined by 65 percent, bills enacted have declined by 32 percent, and the average number of pages per bill enacted have increased by 236 percent. Drafting legislation behind the closed doors of leadership offices creates “too-big-to-fail” omnibus bills with which rank-and-filers have little choice but to go along.