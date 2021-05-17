Bidens paid 26 percent tax on $607K income, 2020 return shows

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden jointly paid $157,414 in federal income taxes for 2020, according to their tax return released Monday.

The taxes paid amounted to an effective tax rate of 25.9 percent on $607,336 in adjusted gross income, the return showed.

The Bidens also reported donating about 5.1 percent of their income to 10 charities, totaling $30,704. The largest reported gift was $10,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a public charity designed to protect children from abuse.

The release of Biden’s federal and state tax returns stood in contrast to the policy of former President Donald Trump, who declined to release his returns in his four years in office. Trump had said repeatedly that he would release them when he is no longer under audit, although there is no requirement for audited returns to remain confidential.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff reported paying $621,893 in federal income taxes. They paid an effective income tax rate of 36.7 percent on adjusted gross income of $1,695,225 in 2020; they donated just over $27,000 to charities.