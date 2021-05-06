Good governance should be good politics

I was recently posed a simple question: Why is good governance no longer good politics?

FixUS, a bipartisan group working to reduce division, distrust and dysfunction threatening our democracy, asked this same question of many other elected and appointed government officials, together representing over a thousand years of public service. It compiled their answers in a new report.

The question and report got me thinking. It would seem axiomatic that in a thriving democracy, good governance — that is, government that reflects the will of the people — would be good politics. While the end of any political process leaves winners and losers, a government of the people earns its legitimacy through an inclusive process that leaves both sides feeling heard, respected and willing to engage with each other again when the next issue arises.

The fact that I’d been a member of the Democratic National Committee didn’t deter President George H.W. Bush from appointing me to his Council on Environmental Quality, a group of environmental, business and political leaders focused on environmental security. As White House chief of staff for President Bill Clinton, it wasn’t unusual for me to be tasked with bringing in experts from multiple fields to advise the president, regardless of their political affiliation. President Clinton valued a wide array of opinions, and it was a given in his White House that the art of governing meant seeking out diverse views, consensus and often compromise.

But even during my time in the White House, it was clear that polarization was on the rise. And in the years since, we’ve seen its damaging effects, in increasingly acrimonious national political campaigns, congressional stalemates that thwart legislative progress and a bias toward shaking fists over shaking hands.