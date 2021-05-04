Can victory over the pandemic bridge the trust gap?

NEW YORK — A year ago, as the coronavirus ravaged the city and ambulance sirens replaced the rumble of subways, I grew emotional every night at 7 p.m. as I and my Manhattan neighbors leaned out of our apartment windows to cheer for the health workers fighting the pandemic.

This weekend, my block of the Upper West Side witnessed a small, yet inspiring, event that would have been unfathomable in May 2020. In a bright-blue tent on the sidewalk in front of a liquor store, the city was operating a no-appointment, no-ID-required clinic dispensing the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to any adult who wanted it.

Pop-up vaccination sites are sprouting all over the nation as governments at all levels begin to move into the difficult phase of mass inoculations — reaching those who are hesitant, fearful or skeptical of authority figures.

Yes, it is uplifting that almost half of American adults have received at least one injection and roughly one-third are fully vaccinated. But it is also chilling that 26 percent of Americans, according to a recent CNN poll, say they have no intention of ever getting the vaccine.

This stubborn resistance is the part of the pandemic story that was never envisioned by the authors of science fiction novels and the creators of movies. The miraculous appearance everywhere in America of three safe, effective vaccines was supposed to be the end of the tale — and not just a chapter in the muddled middle.