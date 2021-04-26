Corrected April 28 | This week will mark the first 100 days of the Biden presidency, as well as his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday (commonly known as the State of the Union on non-inauguration years).

CQ Roll Call talked to several D.C.-based third graders who wrote to President Joe Biden on their priorities for his administration back when he took office. Here's what they said.

This report was revised to reflect that the children are third graders.

