Rep. Grace Meng on fighting COVID-19 and hatred aimed at Asian Americans

The Senate has bipartisan votes scheduled for Wednesday on a bill sponsored by Hawaii Democrat Mazie K. Hirono to address a rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Rep. Grace Meng, who introduced the House version of Hirono’s measure as well as a resolution condemning anti-Asian sentiment, said at a recent news conference that the AAPI community may be more fearful of violence associated with the pandemic than the deadly virus itself.

A fifth-term Democrat who represents a diverse portion of the Queens borough of New York City, Meng said “outrageous” attacks in her district have continued for months. Last year, another resolution from Meng that condemned anti-Asian hate passed with bipartisan support, although some Republicans accused Democrats of using it to attack President Donald Trump. Meng and other Democratic leaders have said Trump’s rhetoric around the virus contributed to the spike in incidents.

“This is about the safety of all Americans. It’s about people’s lives and their right to be safe. It’s about our parents and grandparents, walking down the street safely. It’s about our kids being able to go to school and play outside without fearing that they’ll be harassed,” Meng said.

In February, an Asian American woman was pushed to the ground outside a bakery in her district. Last month, a man was arrested after beating a woman in front of an apartment building near Times Square. Others have been attacked throughout the city and throughout the country, including a series of shootings at spas in the Atlanta area in March that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent.