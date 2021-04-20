The House passed the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act in March, but society's language around domestic violence (and even the bill name itself) has been criticized in recent years.

Instead of focusing on the problem of preventing abusers, our language focuses on victims, some experts say.

Watch CQ Roll Call's conversation about how we talk about violence both inside and outside of the Violence Against Women Act and how that affects the problem of abuse.

