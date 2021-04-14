Yes, I still believe in bipartisanship. No, I don’t believe in unicorns

My column from two weeks ago about how Democrats and Republicans worked together to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was meant to be a positive illustration of what seems to have become an archaic notion — that congressional bipartisanship is not only possible but can produce great, earth-moving legislation that changes the course of the nation.

Apparently, my brief history lesson on how this monumental piece of legislation became law struck a nerve. I expected some pushback from readers who might be unaware of the major role Republicans played in the bill’s passage, especially given the current narratives dominating social media. While most of the critics seemed ready to accept the historical accuracy of the piece, there were commonalities to their collective complaints.

Many declared that the kind of cooperation which produced the Civil Rights Act could not be duplicated today because of Republican intransigence. It’s naive, they argued, to think otherwise, and many dared me to name 10 Republican senators who would be willing to work with Democrats on major legislation.

Just as many argued that with today’s Republicans, “there is no way anything can get passed” so the only option left to enact the Democrats’ progressive agenda is to get rid of the filibuster.

They are wrong on both counts, and the ongoing debate on ending the filibuster is a case in point. In 2017, just after the bitter fight over Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Chris Coons, D-Del., joined together in a letter with nearly 60 of their colleagues to urge Senate leaders to maintain the 60-vote threshold for legislation.