Prepare for the anti-corporate summer (and cycle)

ANALYSIS — Amid all the political fighting and division, bashing corporations is becoming a bipartisan affair.

For the last two cycles, Democrats gained significant mileage in attacking corporations by refusing to accept their PAC contributions. Now Republicans are getting in on the anti-corporate act in their own way, as they react to corporate reactions to their own actions and try to cultivate a new populist party.

Because of Democrats’ success that year, including winning back the House, the pledge continued to be popular among candidates. And even though House Democrats underperformed in 2020, losing a dozen seats and nearly their majority, the “no corporate PAC money” pledge did not receive much, if any, blame. That means the pledge will likely continue to be popular among Democratic candidates on the campaign trail through at least 2022.

Shaming corporations

While Republicans have traditionally been known as the party of business interests, recent election results and news events have many of them thinking otherwise.