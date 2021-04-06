How the German model can help us build a better filibuster

Of course, there are significant differences between the U.S. and German democratic systems. The U.S. doesn’t have confidence votes, constructive or otherwise, and proportional representation and coalitional parliamentarism structure German parties’ strategies and tactics in unique ways. Nevertheless, we can use the core principle of a constructive no-confidence process to rethink the Senate’s self-imposed gridlock.



To maintain the filibuster but make it constructive, the Senate needs to change the incentives for negotiation and the costs of obstruction. If 41 senators want to continue “debate,” they should produce a substitute bill capable of passage. Require them to construct, in a set time frame, a germane alternative that at least 51 senators support. If they fail, then the Senate would reconsider cloture on the committee-reported legislation, but this time, a simple majority should suffice to end debate and move forward with the bill.



This is just a sketch of how a constructive process might work. Surely, 100 people with some 2,000 years of legislative experience among them can figure out the details. If they cannot put aside partisan interest to create a process that better serves the public interest, then an even-numbered, bipartisan commission of former senators should be appointed to do so, devising (in Rawlsian veil-of-ignorance fashion) a process that senators would consider fair, whether they find themselves in the majority or the minority.

But most importantly, it is past time that senators think less about their prerogatives and more about making their chamber more representative of and accountable to the American electorate.

Nancy Powers is a political science professor at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and assistant director of its Center for the Study of American Democracy.