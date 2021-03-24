As Democrats plot to overturn Iowa result, it’s déjà vu all over again

For me, the Democrats’ current attempt to oust Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the duly elected and certified Republican congresswoman from Iowa’s 2nd District, isn’t your garden variety power grab. It’s déjà vu all over again.

During the 1984 election cycle, I was an opposition researcher at the National Republican Congressional Committee when House Democrats, led by Speaker Tip O’Neill and Majority Leader Jim Wright, conspired to steal the seat of what became known as Indiana’s Bloody 8th District from the duly elected and certified Republican winner, Rick McIntyre.

Indiana’s 8th was one of the races in my researcher portfolio that year, so the seating of Democratic incumbent Frank McCloskey in defiance of the state’s certification of McIntyre is still vivid not just for me but for many Republicans who saw it as nothing less than a brazen power grab that disenfranchised thousands of voters.

But it worked. McCloskey was seated on a mostly party-line vote. Mission accomplished.

What Democrats didn’t anticipate was the effect this indefensible abuse of power would have not only on congressional Republicans but eventually voters across the country. O’Neill’s decision to disenfranchise the voters of Indiana’s 8th District poisoned House collegiality and saw the rise of Newt Gingrich and the Democrats’ loss of the House in 1994, ushering in the first Republican majority in 40 years. So maybe the moral of the story is, “Be careful what you wish for.”