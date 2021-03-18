GOP election strategy more Jim Crow than John Lewis

What is it about Arizona? Don’t get me wrong, I love the Grand Canyon State. My only son was born there. But the personal and legislative freakout following President Joe Biden’s 2020 win there is giving the land of the majestic saguaro a very bad name.

The state’s Republican Party went all the way to the Supreme Court to defend voting policies that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found resulted in discrimination against Latino, Native American and Black voters. Though the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court seems likely to approve the policies because that’s what they do, Michael Carvin, a lawyer for the Arizona GOP, revealed more than he may have intended — or maybe he didn’t care — when being questioned by Justice Amy Coney Barrett on why the GOP didn’t want to count votes cast in the wrong precinct on Election Day.

“Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats,” he said, knowing, I’m sure, that voters of color move more often and have precincts switched on them more frequently and with little notice. “Politics is a zero-sum game, and every extra vote they get through unlawful interpretations of Section 2 hurts us.”

After the John Roberts court in 2013 struck down portions of Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, the mechanism that required states and counties with a history of discrimination to get federal “preclearance” before any election change, states across the country scrambled to enact an avalanche of bills that purged voter rolls, cut early voting and same-day registration and targeted minority voters with, as a federal court ruled in the case of North Carolina, “almost surgical precision.” Section 2, which requires proof of discriminatory results, is all that’s left, for now.

If Carvin’s intent wasn’t clear, his spiritual tag-team partner, Arizona GOP state Rep. John Kavanagh, brought the message home in remarks over proposed restrictions to Arizona’s vote-by-mail system. “Democrats value as many people as possible voting, and they’re willing to risk fraud. Republicans are more concerned about fraud, so we don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn’t be voting,” he told CNN. “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.”