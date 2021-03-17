Watch: Marie Newman shares why equality bill matters to her and her daughter

Rep. Marie Newman testified in favor of an LGBTQ civil rights bill during a Senate Judiciary hearing Wednesday. She told the story of her daughter, Evie, coming out as transgender, which Newman called “the happiest day” because they “were whole again.”

“Still, as a mother, I knew the challenges ahead,” Newman said. “In 25 states she could be discriminated against merely because of who she was.”

Watch the video for more on Newman and her daughter.

[ Read more: Senate hearing showcases deep partisan divide over LGBTQ legislation ]