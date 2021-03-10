The college athlete endorsement debate is welcome. But don’t undermine gains made by women

It’s Women’s History Month and almost every night on your TV, you can watch young women making history on the hardwood. The televised chase for the national championship in women’s basketball proves the role of sports in the drive for equity —and Congress should pay attention.

As collegians battle for trophies this spring, our leaders in Washington are debating legislation that will have lasting impact on the future of college athletics. It is critical that lawmakers take care to make sure that new policies do not undermine the gains female athletes have made under Title IX.

The congressional debate about expanding the economic rights of student-athletes offers great promise, and as a former scholarship athlete, I hope Congress will advance legislation that would empower all student-athletes to have more control over their ability to monetize their market value through endorsements.

As commissioner of the West Coast Conference, home not only to the nation’s top-ranked men’s team – undefeated Gonzaga – but also of the No. 16 women’s team, I urge Congress to reject misguided proposals that would upend the collegiate model that provides opportunity to 80,000 female athletes per year in sports that cost more than the revenue they generate.

In the early 1970s, female participation in college sports was less than one-sixth the participation rate for males. By the time the NCAA began staging championships for women, male athletes on campuses still outnumbered female athletes 2-to-1. Even today, compliance with Title IX remains a challenge, with 87 percent of NCAA schools offering disproportionately higher rates of athletic opportunities to male athletes compared to their enrollment, according to the U.S. Department of Education.