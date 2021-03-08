Derivatives get a bad rap, but they help keep hamburgers affordable

Explaining what I do for a living to their teachers, classmates and friends is a struggle for my kids. If I was a YouTube star or a TikTok influencer, they could impress their friends. But alas, I am a commissioner at a regulatory agency with a really long (and confusing) name — the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. To my kids, my job is unrelatable, which loosely translates to “boring.”

That was until recently, when social media feeds focused on stock trading of a familiar retail name, GameStop. My kids know GameStop. They often spend their allowance at GameStop or, when low on funds, just browse hundreds of video game titles. Suddenly, my job was more interesting. Even their friends were curious. “I bet your Mom is busy with that trading thing she works on,” remarked one during a virtual video gaming session.

I had to break it to them. The CFTC does not oversee the stock market they were hearing about in the news (insert audible sigh). But wait! If GameStop was part of a large index of stocks with a futures contract on that index, then the CFTC would absolutely be involved.

Having their attention again, I enthusiastically launched into how CFTC-regulated markets exist for a different reason than the stock market does, expertly drawing a distinction between the price discovery/risk management functions of the derivatives markets and capital formation/shareholder investing in the stock market. As they scrambled for their ear buds, it was apparent they were thinking, “Why does she talk like that — index, price discovery, capital formation — it’s so embarrassing.”

Clearly, they were only interested in video games or, like most nights, what we are having for dinner. Was I cooking something involving vegetables? Can’t we just get takeout? The perfect segue into my next approach to grab their attention. Let’s say you go to a fast-food store to buy a hamburger that cost $5 last week, but for some reason it is $20 this week. Before, your allowance would buy the hamburger, the french fries and the soda too. This week, you cannot afford the burger, let alone the sides — a terrible predicament, right?