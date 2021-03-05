An Architect of the Capitol employee repairs a window on the Senate side of the Capitol on Monday. The window was damaged during the Jan. 6 mob attack. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

March has come in Washington, and the repairs from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are still ongoing as the National Guard presence remains.

As of this posting Friday, the Senate is in for a long night working on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The legislation is expected to pass as it only requires a simple majority vote under the reconciliation process, with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break any 50-50 ties.

Here’s the week, so far, in photos as captured by our photojournalists:

A staffer signals a thumbs-down Monday at a Senate Judiciary business meeting after Missouri’s Josh Hawley voted against advancing Merrick Garland’s attorney general nomination to the floor. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Capitol Police and National Guard troops conduct a security briefing on Independence Avenue in Washington on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Michigan National Guard troops conduct a promotion ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse attends a Senate Finance markup on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Texas Rep. Al Green sits on House steps Thursday as members of the National Guard walk by. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Former House Appropriations aide Shalanda D. Young arrives at the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday for her confirmation hearing to be OMB deputy director. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez runs up the House steps Wednesday on her way to a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A National Guard member sits on the ground in the Senate dining area in the Dirksen Building on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild walks her dog, Zoey, down the House steps Wednesday after a vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders puts a tie on Thursday as he talks with Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell before the start of a Senate Energy and Natural Resources business meeting to vote on sending Rep. Deb Haaland’s Interior secretary nomination to the floor. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)