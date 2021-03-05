By Tom Williams and Caroline BrehmanPosted March 5, 2021 at 1:52pm
March has come in Washington, and the repairs from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are still ongoing as the National Guard presence remains.
As of this posting Friday, the Senate is in for a long night working on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The legislation is expected to pass as it only requires a simple majority vote under the reconciliation process, with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break any 50-50 ties.
Here’s the week, so far, in photos as captured by our photojournalists:
Loading the player...