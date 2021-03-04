Congressional leaders defer to Capitol Police on security posture

As congressional committees continue to review the breakdown of Capitol Police security preparations on Jan. 6, some congressional leaders are deferring to the department when it comes to a vital decision: how long the robust National Guard presence at the Capitol will remain.

Security has been enhanced after the Capitol Police received intelligence of a potential plan by a right-wing militia group to attack the Capitol on Thursday. In the wake of those reports, the House scrapped plans for a Thursday session and the Associated Press reported that Capitol Police are now asking the National Guard to stay another two months, a move confirmed by the department later in the day.

“Today, US Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman formally asked the Department of Defense to extend the support provided by the National Guard to remain at the Capitol beyond March 12th,” according to a statement from the department. The statement went on to say that threats to members in January and February have increased and that “the Department takes its mission seriously and will do whatever is necessary to achieve that mission.”

There are around 5,200 troops from the National Guard in Washington, supporting the current security mission that stemmed from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Whether the Defense Department approves the Capitol Police’s request is yet to be determined.

“We do not have an authorized extension of that mission at this time,” Wayne V. Hall, a National Guard spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. “The approval would be at the Secretary of Defense level, so [the Office of the Secretary of Defense] would provide initial announcement of any extension.”