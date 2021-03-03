Senators pepper State Department nominee with Iran questions

President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the No. 2 leader at the State Department on Wednesday found herself in familiar territory: urging Republicans not to let perfect become the enemy of the good when it comes to negotiating a nuclear agreement with Iran.

Wendy Sherman, the chief U.S. negotiator of the 2015 Iran multinational nuclear accord, said at her Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing to become the deputy secretary of State that the Biden administration’s goal is to strike a new agreement with Tehran that is “longer and stronger” than the one negotiated by the Obama administration. But she said there would be many difficulties in getting there.

Sen. Jim Risch, the panel's top Republican, said he considered Iran’s aggressive regional behavior just as concerning as its nuclear activities. Republicans have long criticized the multinational nuclear deal, which was also agreed to by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and China, for not limiting Iran’s ballistic missile program or curbing its support to regional militia groups that have been destabilizing countries such as Yemen and Iraq.

At the time, the Obama administration argued that achieving a limit on Iran's nuclear activities was job No. 1 and that other behaviors could be addressed afterwards.

Sen. Mitt Romney criticized the 2015 agreement for allowing some of the toughest restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program to gradually expire, opening the door in the future to Tehran legally resuming higher-level uranium enrichment and other weapon-sensitive activities while still enjoying sanctions relief.