OPINION | Yes, politics does make strange bedfellows.

“With the ridiculous Filibuster Rule in the Senate, Republicans need 60 votes to pass legislation, rather than 51. Can’t get votes, END NOW!” tweeted then-President Donald Trump on September 15, 2017.

Almost three and a half years later, Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a high-profile member of her party’s progressive wing, showed her frustration that a $15 minimum wage might not be included in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

“Abolish the filibuster. Replace the parliamentarian. What’s a Democratic majority if we can’t pass our priority bills? This is unacceptable,” she tweeted on Feb. 25, 2021.

Of course, Omar and Trump aren’t the only current or former elected officials who have called for ways to speed up the legislative process.