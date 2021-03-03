Senate aid package would lower income limit for direct payments

Senate Democrats and the Biden administration have agreed to reduce the income limits for receiving direct payments in their emerging coronavirus relief plan, cutting off checks to individuals earning more than $80,000 and joint tax filers making above $160,000.

That's down from respective limits of $100,000 and $200,000 in the House-passed bill, though individuals earning up to $75,000 and married couples filing jointly would still get the maximum $1,400, according to a Senate source who wasn't authorized to speak for the record.

The lower thresholds are a nod to concerns from moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., who wanted to ensure that the direct payments were targeted mainly at lower-income earners. It was possible some of the savings could be diverted to other popular areas like broadband access and relief for hospitals and other health care providers.

But it appears Manchin and others won't succeed in capping the amount of enhanced weekly unemployment benefits at $300; those payments will grow to $400, in line with President Joe Biden's request and the House bill.

The higher unemployment benefits would end on Aug. 29 as in the House bill, despite a push by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and others to extend that through September to avoid benefits potentially lapsing during the congressional summer recess.