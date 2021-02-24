Biden to send millions of free masks to health centers and other groups serving low-income people

The Biden administration plans to send 25 million reusable cloth masks directly to community health centers and food banks to protect the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 from rapidly spreading the virus and increasing the likelihood of mutations.

"One of the most impactful things we can do is wear a mask, and this is so important during this critical period where cases are declining, but variants that spread more easily are increasing throughout the country," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said.

The masks will go to 1,300 community health centers and 60,000 food pantries and soup kitchens across the country. The masks are expected to reach an estimated 12 million to 15 million Americans. COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the program will cost $86 million and will not impact the delivery of masks to health care workers.

White House public health officials stressed that the country is at an inflection point when it comes to COVID-19. Cases and infection rates are dropping as vaccine distribution ramps up, but emerging, highly contagious virus variants threaten to thwart the nation's progress.

Scientists have already discovered several COVID-19 variants in the United States and have said the B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom could be the dominant virus strain in this country by March. Normal virus mitigation efforts, such as masking and distancing, can help slow the spread of these highly transmissible variants.