Creativity drove the inauguration. It should drive the recovery too

Our country celebrated Inauguration Day through an outpouring of arts, culture and creativity. That included expansive public art that illuminated the toll of COVID-19, a nationwide concert featuring gifted musicians, performers and other artists, and an awe-inspiring poem from youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman.

In the nearly four weeks since the inauguration, creative businesses would have generated over $67 billion for local economies — but they didn’t, because the creative sector continues to be almost entirely shut down. Instead, over that same period, two out of three creative workers, numbering in the millions, have sat unemployed, continuing a trend that started almost a year ago.

The Biden administration is now hard at work pursuing substantial relief and recovery legislation. This is where we learn how much, and in what ways, the new administration and Congress think about arts, culture and the creative economy. And this is the very moment when creative enterprise can shape our nation’s recovery, much as it drove the inauguration.

There can be no national recovery without our nation’s 5.1 million creative workers — and many of these independent and/or gig workers are in dire straits. Creative work drives our economies, and, as the overwhelming popularity of streaming music, television and film this past year shows, has been an essential comforting and coping mechanism for us all. Yet even as the arts are called to center stage in moments like the inauguration, these workers, these Americans, are in desperate need of support.

Right now, in the United States, 2.7 million creative workers are out of work. According to research from Americans for the Arts, during the pandemic, 1 in 3 creative workers have been threatened with eviction, 1 in 10 have experienced homelessness, and over half have experienced food insecurity. Perhaps most dire: Over a third of creative workers have had to decline needed medical help because of lack of insurance or inability to pay, and over half have no savings left to fall back on. Black, Indigenous and other artists of color have been laid off at higher rates than white artists and lost more of their 2020 income. Creative workers have fallen straight through the safety net.