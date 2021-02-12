Follow the science and reopen schools

Nearly a year after the world came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many things we still do not know about this virus. One thing we do know: Children can and should be safely back in school for in-person learning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently confirmed that the “preponderance of available evidence” shows rapid COVID-19 spread does not occur in a school setting and instruction can be safe. With proper disinfecting procedures, mask wearing, ventilation and physical distancing, our country’s students can go back to school.

Sadly, unions and special interests have been arguing that students shouldn’t be back in classrooms, despite the educational, social, mental health and physical health consequences of staying home.

For example, the teachers’ union in Northern Virginia’s ultra-liberal Fairfax County only wants schools reopened after 14 days of zero community spread, an almost impossible metric to meet. Meanwhile, the union’s desire to keep children at home has resulted in an 83 percent increase in failing grades, with students who have disabilities seeing a 111 percent increase. Across the country, children from low-income households are also seeing a disproportionate setback to their learning opportunities.

These decisions are actively hurting children’s growth, while setting extreme metrics for a return to in-person instruction.