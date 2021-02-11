‘Quite a week,’ Pelosi says, previewing more to come

Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened her weekly news conference Thursday with a simple comment to capture the feeling of nine House committees marking up coronavirus relief legislation while the Senate holds former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial: “Quite a week, quite a week.”

The California Democrat followed the remark with a preview of the upcoming congressional schedule that shows the daunting amount of work on lawmakers’ plates won’t go away anytime soon.

Pelosi said that after the nine House authorizing committees finish marking up their respective portions of the COVID-19 aid package, the Budget Committee will meet next week to “work their will on it” as they combine the pieces into a budget reconciliation vehicle.

The week of Feb. 22 is when the House plans to bring the package to the floor, with the Rules Committee as usual determining the procedures governing debate.

“We hope to have this all done by the end of February, certainly on the president’s desk in time to offset the March 14 deadline, where some unemployment benefits will expire,” Pelosi said.