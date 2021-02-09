Parties already playing games over votes. But will it matter in 2022?

It is a truism that we live in unprecedented political times.

Just this year we have witnessed an assault on the Capitol; the second impeachment of Donald Trump; the most muted presidential inauguration since World War II; and the rollout of the most urgent vaccination program in American history.

That and so much more all happened in little more than five weeks. But the prevailing mood in both parties on Capitol Hill is that the 2022 congressional elections will follow predictable contours — and once again uphold the power of voice-of-doom negative TV ads.

As CQ Roll Call’s Bridget Bowman reported, Senate Republicans are thrilled that they forced vulnerable Democrats to cast theoretically problematic votes on undocumented immigrants and expanding the size of the Supreme Court during the marathon balloting on the budget resolution.

Biden aides and congressional Democrats claim to be convinced that Republicans will pay a lasting political price for opposing the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus. As Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told Politico, “If I’m a candidate in 2022 running for the House or Senate, I think I’d want to be able to say we’ve had a robust COVID-19 relief package.”