Watch: Parkland congressman testifies on Greene committee removal proposal

The House Rules Committee voted Wednesday to advance a resolution that would strip GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia of her committee assignments. Watch the video to hear testimony from Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents Parkland, Florida, on why he believes his colleague should be removed from two panels.

A House floor vote on the measure is expected Thursday.

Before she was elected, Greene called a Parkland school shooting survivor a “coward,” sympathized with QAnon conspiracy theories and liked comments on Facebook that alluded to the murder of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, leading to Republicans denouncing her words and some Democrats calling for her to be expelled.