Vaccine shortage complicates return to classrooms

Teachers are being squeezed out of line for COVID-19 vaccines amid a shortage of supply, making the delicate return to in-person learning more fraught all over the country.

School districts are pushing to reopen just as many states have tweaked vaccination plans to prioritize seniors over teachers. Some teachers will go longer than first anticipated without a shot, upping the stakes of a tense debate about how to rescue struggling students burned out on Zoom.

The tension could have an impact on President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, as the new administration seeks to address the concerns of teachers' unions while maintaining its campaign promise to resume in-person schooling. Meanwhile, new highly infectious virus variants have begun spreading in the United States just as more evidence emerges that opening schools can be done safely, quashing any easy answers to the question of how to ensure the well-being of students and teachers alike.

The vaccine shortage was made more acute in states where governors followed the advice of former President Donald Trump’s top health officials to broaden eligibility to millions of seniors younger than 75 years old ahead of schedule. Many states made the move because they said Trump administration officials indicated that more doses were coming, but it was revealed days later that any reserves had already been depleted.

Under recommendations originally spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent vaccine advisers, school staff were due to receive the vaccine at the same time as other frontline essential workers and people 75 and older. The group said teachers faced high risks of exposure and performed a vital function. But as the vaccine rolled out more slowly than many hoped, federal officials called on states to scrap the group’s carefully deliberated guidelines.