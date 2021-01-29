How the Republican Party can move forward after Trump

I’m a lifelong Republican and a veteran of the Republican National Committee and the George W. Bush White House. But in November, I cast my vote for Democrat Joe Biden. I did so because I believed he could help unite our divided country, and the Republican Party, free of Donald Trump’s toxic personality, could develop a more positive, hopeful agenda for the future.

Thankfully, the American people voted in record numbers to elect Biden and, while it is early days, his inauguration speech was a clear call for unity. I’m less hopeful, however, that the Republican Party can break free of Trump. While Trump’s approval ratings have dipped to their lowest level (34 percent), he still maintains the overwhelming support of GOP voters (with nearly 9 in 10 approving) as well as the RNC, elected officials in Congress and at the grassroots.

This has led some Republicans who oppose Trump to give up hope and leave the party. Trump himself reportedly discussed leaving to form his own “Patriot Party.” But third parties have never proved viable in our two-party system, and no third-party candidate has ever made it to the Oval Office.

Breaking the GOP apart is only going to benefit Democrats, and a Republican Party at war with itself between Trump and “Never Trumpers” will never succeed. If we believe the Republican Party — and our two-party system — is worth saving, then we have no choice but to come together. We will never agree on Trump, but we can unite around the principles of our party.

The Republican Party, for all its division, is still in a strong position. While Trump lost the House, Senate and White House during his presidency, Republicans in 2020 gained at least 14 new seats in the House — adding to a record number of women — and kept the Senate tight so there is a good chance of taking back both chambers in 2022. Republicans could even win the White House in 2024 if Biden, then 82, doesn’t run again.