Why the Senate impeachment trial is a referendum on the GOP’s future

In politics, especially on Capitol Hill, there is an eternal conflict between the impulse to do something and the more considered strategy to do something effective.

That is why I was somewhat of a liberal skeptic as House Democrats (joined by 10 brave Republicans) rushed to impeach Donald Trump after the assault on the Capitol. I understood the impulse, but I couldn’t see how the strategy would be effective.

Make no mistake. I reviled Trump’s conduct and feared for American democracy over his assault on the Constitution and free elections. But I also recognized that there was no chance of removing him from office before his term expired.

My biggest fear was that Trump’s Senate trial would complicate the first weeks of Joe Biden’s presidency and jeopardize the swift confirmation of the new Cabinet.

With the odds low that 17 Senate Republicans would vote to convict Trump, I worried that acquittal in a Senate trial would serve as a form of vindication for the former inciter in chief. And any constitutional effort to bar Trump from running for president again in 2024 first depends on conviction in the Senate.