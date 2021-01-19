Yellen could win swift confirmation as first female Treasury secretary

Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Treasury Department, encouraged Congress to “act big” on a COVID-19 aid package and to target relief where the economy would get “the biggest bang for the buck,” that is, to individuals who need it most, public health and small businesses.

Republicans and Democrats have agreed to expedite Yellen’s confirmation vote, which could go to the floor early as Thursday, according to incoming Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The Treasury post is considered key to addressing an ailing economy and Yellen has been confirmed by the full Senate five times previously, including as Federal Reserve chairwoman.

At her confirmation hearing Tuesday to become Treasury’s first female secretary, Yellen defended Biden’s proposals for a new $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package along with plans to later raise corporate income tax rates. She also defended Biden's proposal to boost the minimum wage, but was noncommittal on congressional Democrats' push to repeal a $10,000 state and local tax deduction cap.

Yellen’s hearing came four years to the day after outgoing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s confirmation hearing and was noticeably less rancorous.

“Dr. Yellen, if confirmed, you can be instrumental in helping generate an environment for bipartisan efforts and reasoned debate,” Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley said at the hearing’s start.