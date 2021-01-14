Pauses in corporate PAC donations also draw ire of Democrats

Corporate executives who have cut off contributions to candidates of both parties in the aftermath of the deadly, pro-Trump Capitol riot don’t seem to be making anyone happy.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the House Democrats’ campaign arm, said such decisions have raised the ire of his party. His fellow Democrats, he said, “are taking it personally” that corporate executives are punishing Democrats too by turning off their political action committees entirely.

“This is an offensive act to those of us who have been defending our Constitution,” Maloney told CQ Roll Call in an interview this week. He added that lumping members of both parties into the PAC pauses seemed to besmirch Democrats when it was exclusively Republicans who voted against decertifying electoral results.

GOP lawmakers have condemned the violence that gripped the Capitol on Jan. 6 as a mob sought to block congressional certification of the 2020 presidential results. President Donald Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington for a “wild” rally to protest an election he has repeatedly said was rife with fraud, despite a lack of evidence and repeated losses in the courts. Speaking to supporters before the riot, he derided those, including Vice President Mike Pence, who were unwilling to overturn the election results.

‘Taking it personally’

“So when corporate America seeks to walk around the block and leave us alone in this fight, we’re taking it personally,” Maloney said, adding that he made a distinction between the companies instituting blanket stops to their donations and the ones, such as Dow and Marriott, that said they would no longer contribute to the more than 140 Republicans who voted against certifying the electoral results.