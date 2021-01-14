At the Races: UnPACing

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

We’ll analyze the political fallout of the Capitol riot and Wednesday’s resulting impeachment vote in the months — and maybe years — to come. But we’ll pause to acknowledge the gravity of what we’ve experienced over the past week and also to admit: We do not know, nor can we predict, the ramifications, political or otherwise, that may come.

We know many of our readers witnessed the violence firsthand, while others, lobbyists and consultants who once traipsed those hallowed halls as part of their daily routines, still struggle with what they saw from afar. “I can’t tell you the personal fury that I feel for what’s happened,” says Neil Bradley of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who worked inside the Capitol for 11 years as a House GOP leadership aide.

The Chamber and some of the nation’s most recognizable corporations are scrutinizing their political donations (we have more on that below) in the aftermath.

When House lawmakers took their impeachment votes Wednesday, their next electoral trials couldn’t have been far from mind. Will Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, who forcefully came out against President Donald Trump in a scathing rebuke and voted to impeach, face a primary challenge in a state where Trump won 70 percent of the vote? Will she fall, or rise, in her party’s leadership, as some of her colleagues call for her ouster as the No. 3 House GOPer? It’s impossible to know. Sometimes, maybe lawmakers simply attempt to do what they feel is right, even if it stings politically.