Photos of the day: Resting on history

Posted January 13, 2021 at 4:48pm
Members of the National Guard rest in the Rotunda Wednesday morning before the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Troops have been deployed to defend the building after a pro-Trump insurrectionist mob breached the security of the Capitol last Wednesday.
The House voted 232-197 Wednesday afternoon for a single article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for encouraging his supporters who attacked the Capitol.
