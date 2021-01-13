Errant Republicans must loudly hail Biden’s legitimacy

These are the desperate hours.

We are down to a little more than 160 hours before an unhinged and unrepentant Donald Trump leaves office. Until we reach the safety of noon on Jan. 20, every time that the hour hand moves a notch around the clock is a source of comfort.

Congressional rhetoric over the next day or two may suggest otherwise, but the unalterable reality is that Trump will serve out his term, even as it ends in infamy.

Despite the efforts of House Democrats to appeal to Mike Pence, the 25th Amendment is unworkable with a president like Trump.

Designed for situations like Woodrow Wilson’s crippling stroke (1919) and Dwight Eisenhower’s near-fatal heart attack (1955), the 25th Amendment depends on the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet displaying independence. The mechanism breaks down if Pence and the surviving members of the Cabinet remain silenced by their fear of Trump’s vengeance.