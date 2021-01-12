Capitol Police leadership vacuum comes at vulnerable time

Lofgren has said publicly that she was given false information on the briefing with Sund and SAA. “What I was told was that they had everything under control, that they had called in all of the officers,” Lofgren said on Jan. 7. Sund told the Washington Post on Sunday that his supervisors at the time — Irving and Stenger — turned down requests from him to put the D.C. National Guard on standby days before the Capitol was infiltrated by domestic terrorists.

On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Lofgren and House Appropriations Chairperson Rosa DeLauro met with Pittman and Blodgett to discuss what happened on Jan. 6, according to CNN. Across the Capitol, the Secret Service, Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security will hold a virtual all-senators briefing Tuesday afternoon on inauguration day security.

Lawmakers are expressing concern about the threats.

“The threats we are facing are very specific. I don't want anyone watching at home to think that we're just sort of imagining that things could be bad. They are talking about 4,000 armed patriots to surround the Capitol and prevent any Democrat from going in. And they have published rules of engagement, meaning, when you shoot and when you don't. So, this is an organized group that has a plan. They are committed to doing what they're doing because I think in their minds, you know, they are patriots and they're talking about 1776. And so this is now a contest of wills. We are not negotiating with or reasoning with these people. They have to be prosecuted. They have to be stopped,” Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., a Marine veteran and former federal prosecutor, told CNN Tuesday morning.

On Jan. 20, when Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President, the Secret Service will take the lead on security. Ryan said he and his colleagues will work to ensure there will be no bureaucratic impediment to delivering support if needed: “Our purposes now are to make sure that there aren't any bureaucratic snafus, any holdups, any delays that, that there is approval already before we even get to an Inauguration Day with as many National Guardsmen and women that we could possibly need.”