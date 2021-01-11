Heard on the Hill

Photo of the day: Inauguration prep continues

Workers hang the flags on the West Front facade for the inauguration as a man carries an &quot;impeach&quot; sign past the Capitol on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By Bill Clark
Posted January 11, 2021 at 2:09pm

With just over a week until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, workers at the Capitol on Monday continued readying the building by draping flags on the West Front facade. The ceremony will take place on a podium just outside the Capitol.

A short distance away, outside the fence erected around the ground, a man carried a sign saying “impeach.” House Democrats are moving this week to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time after he incited a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday.

