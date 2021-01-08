Photos of the week ending January 8, 2021

In normal times, the opening of a new Congress and counting of the Electoral College votes is largely ceremonial and a celebration of the democratic traditions of the United States. These are not normal times.

The vote count on Wednesday quickly turned into a nightmare fueled by a President Donald Trump-incited mob threatening to bring democracy to its knees. As the Capitol was breached, CQ Roll Call's photojournalists were there to bring you the news.

Here's the week as captured by our photo staff:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives in the Capitol as the 117th Congress convenes on Sunday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., is escorted with his family to the Old Senate Chamber to participate in his ceremonial swearing-in on the first day of the 117th Congress on Sunday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds the speaker's gavel in the air after being elected speaker of the 117th Congress on Sunday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep.-elect Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, poses for a photo on the House floor in the Capitol before being sworn in on Sunday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

An image of President Donald Trump appears on video screens before the start of his speech to supporters from the Ellipse at the White House on Wednesday as Congress prepared to certify the Electoral College votes. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Aides prepare Arizona's s Electoral College votes to be certified during the joint session of Congress in the House chamber on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A U.S. Capitol Police officer maces a Trump rioter who broke through a window on the first floor of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Trump rioters stand on a U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rioters attempt to enter the House side of the Capitol as a joint session of Congress meets to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., and Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., wear escape hoods while taking cover as rioters attempt to break in to the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Trump rioters occupy the West Front of the Capitol and the inauguration stands on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

National Guard troops board the Senate subway as they arrive to help secure the Capitol after the mob of Trump rioters occupied the building on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A Capitol worker removes damaged furniture on the first floor of the Senate on Thursday morning following the riot at the Capitol the day before. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)