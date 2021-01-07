The extraordinary voter turnout, fundraising numbers and attention from across the country that contributed to the Democratic sweep in the Georgia Senate runoffs Tuesday will likely be hard to replicate in future cycles.

But strategists on both sides are already analyzing the four candidates’ campaigns for themes that could inform future elections.

Some of the forces that resulted in Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s narrow defeats of Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were beyond any of the candidates’ control — two Senate seats open during the same cycle and a Republican president who undermined the incumbents’ efforts to turn out base voters with his attacks on state GOP election officials and his insistence that the election was stolen.

Here are three takeaways that will likely inform 2022 races — starting in Georgia, where Warnock will have to defend his seat for a full term in just two years.

Voter mobilization is local

More than 4.4 million people voted in Tuesday’s election, a staggering number for a runoff that eclipsed turnout in most presidential elections in Georgia. For example, 4.1 million state voters cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election, which was a record at the time.