Supporters of President Donald Trump who want Congress to overturn his Electoral College loss clashed with Capitol Police, breached barriers and stormed into the Capitol on Wednesday, waving Trump flags while lawmakers were in the midst of certifying the election results, causing a lockdown of the Capitol campus.

The two chambers, in the midst of debating objections to Arizona’s electoral votes, were evacuated. Vice President Mike Pence, Senate President Pro Tempore Charles E. Grassley and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all in the presidential line of succession, have been taken to secure locations by Capitol Police and the Secret Service.

The scene was chaotic as animated groups of pro-Trump protesters met a line of Capitol Police officers en route to the Capitol, where Congress was poised to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory despite several pairs of Senate and House Republican objectors.

Because of an internal security threat, the Capitol Police at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday issued a lockdown of the Capitol complex, urging people to move into the nearest office, lock doors, take emergency equipment, and stay away from external doors and windows.