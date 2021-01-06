Biden to tap Merrick Garland as attorney general

President-Elect Joe Biden intends to nominate U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland to be the next attorney general, a person familiar with the decision said Wednesday.

Garland, a well-respected and even-keeled former terrorism prosecutor, has been a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 1997. If confirmed, he would lead the Justice Department at a time when members of Congress argue it has been politicized.

Garland, 68, typically would be considered a consensus candidate, one who garnered support from both Democrats and Republicans when the Senate confirmed him to the D.C. Circuit on a 76-23 vote in 1997. He could win confirmation just on the backing of Democrats in a chamber that is expected to switch to Democratic control on Jan. 20, but some Republicans are likely to support his nomination as well.

Garland’s confirmation would open up a more pitched battle over a nominee to fill the vacancy on the D.C. Circuit, which is often described as the second-most powerful court in the country because it decides cases with a nationwide sweep when it comes to regulations on the environment, health care and more.

The Justice Department oversees the nation’s immigration courts, can investigate civil rights violations at local law enforcement agencies or in voting laws, and can scrutinize business mergers in technology, health care and other industries. The department under the Biden administration could quickly reverse Trump-era policies in those areas and others, including ongoing litigation such as fights about congressional oversight, as well as the criminal prosecution for everything from drug traffickers to white-collar criminals.