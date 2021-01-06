Amid violence at Capitol, frustration with social media giants

As supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building Wednesday, clashing with police, vandalizing offices and causing mass evacuations of lawmakers and congressional staff, critics accused Facebook and Twitter of allowing Trump to incite violence and assailed them for not suspending his accounts.

“There have been good arguments for private companies to not silence elected officials, but all those arguments are predicated on the protection of constitutional governance,” said Alex Stamos, a former chief security officer at Facebook who now runs the Stanford University Internet Observatory. “Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off.”

Wednesday evening, Twitter locked Trump's account for 12 hours and said it would permanently suspend it, if further tweets violate its rules. After 9 p.m., Facebook said Trump violated its rules and imposed a 24-hour block on his account, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time.

Both companies added labels to a post by Trump on Wednesday afternoon criticizing Vice President Mike Pence, who was inside the Capitol building, because he would not object to cementing Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has falsely claimed was fraudulent. But the mob on Capitol Hill grew angrier, despite the labels.

“There are no legitimate equities left and labeling won't do it,” Stamos said on Twitter.