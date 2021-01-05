Photo of the day: Lummis, like hummus

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

It’s pronounced “Lummis” like “hummus,” and she has the chickpea snacks to prove it.

Aides for Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., set up a snack station Tuesday outside her office, stocked with tubs of Kirkland hummus and bags of Snack Factory pretzel chips. To drive home the point, a smiling cutout of the new senator stands nearby, offering a friendly reminder: “Welcome to the Lummis (you say it like ‘hummus’) office!”

These salty treats are just the latest in her longstanding quest to get people to stop saying “Loomis.”

“She’s been politely correcting people for many years. Even some of her friends in the House and Senate get it wrong from time to time,” says press secretary Abegail Cave.

On the campaign trail, the Wyoming Republican hosted “Lummis Hummus” events, and her election night reception featured three distinct flavors (black bean, beet and lemon garlic). Now that she’s arrived for her first week in the Senate, she wants the hummus rhyme to catch on.